Letter: Hat man brings a smile to drive

Published 8:01 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Post Letters

I thought it would be fun to tell you about the “man with many hats” on N.C. 150 on the left side of road toward Lazy 5 Ranch in Rowan County.

This delightful man has a variety of ballcaps lined up on his fence and very frequently moves them around to display hats in different ways.  There are lots of them and it just makes me smile every time I ride by on my way to work and on the way home.

Sometimes in the afternoon/late evenings, he is even out there smiling and waving to all the cars!  I have no idea of his purpose or the meaning behind his hobby and that’s fine.

I just love seeing his display.

— Kim Crawford

