Letter: Donate to help Faithful Friends

Christmas is upon us. While decorating your house and trees for the holidays, please know that Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary loves recycling.

Did you know that we not only recycle aluminum cans, but also unwanted, used and burned out Christmas lights? Please know that your trash is really our treasure and that together we are helping keep items out of our landfills. The added benefit is helping our cats and dogs who are looking for forever homes. You can drop the lights off at any of our drop sites around Salisbury.

The drop sites at West End Plaza (the former Salisbury mall) near the old Belk’s and the drop site on Brenner Avenue at the Hudson-Miller-Tatum VFW Post are accessible 24/7. The complete list of drop sites and addresses are on faithfulfriendsnc.org.

Also, as a friendly reminder, we are not able to recycle vegetable cans, soup cans, dog food cans, pie pans or plastic bottles. Every cent raised with our recycling program goes toward the needs of our precious cats and dogs. As of Nov. 30, the recycling program, through its history dating back to 2008, has raised $83,686.13. Your aluminum cans and Christmas lights really do make a difference.

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary doesn’t receive any government funding for our no-kill animal sanctuary. This is why every dollar raised makes such a difference to the precious animals we have in our care.

We are thrilled to hold our big fundraiser, Pawbrokers, this year. We truly appreciate the support of the merchants and the community for making this a huge success.

The sanctuary support (on behalf of our dogs and cats) wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season and a great 2022. Our holiday plea to all of our community is to spay and neuter your pets. It is the responsibility of all of us to stop the unwanted overpopulation of cats and dogs. Community support built faithful friends and, together, our community can make a difference. Thank you for your kindness and continued support.

—Marcia Parrott

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Parrott is board president for Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary.