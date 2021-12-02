Letter: Children need to know parents’ feelings

Sadness and grief challenge our peace. Though difficult, we know that this part of life will never cease. The processing of grief can be masked in disbelief. So, how do students comprehend, when life suddenly comes to an end?

As a parent, I pray for you, I really do. I can’t even wrap my mind around what your heart must be going through. When I find myself deep in thought, I cry out to God, praying that he will heal your heart.

May the kids who go about today contemplate thoughts in a deeper way. Take time to understand, that if you hurt you, then parents, family, friends and educators hurt, too. Hear me when I say we value you in a special way. We love you. We really do. So, be mindful that if something were to happen to you then parents, family, friends and educators would not know what to do.

Here’s the deal: kids need to know how parents feel. Parents care about you, and we want to listen as you express what you are going through.

Today, let us pray for the parents, students and educators impacted by tragedy now and beyond. May our God heal each and every one.

— Caren Lightfoot

Salisbury