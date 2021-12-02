High school basketball: Stout, Harris combine for 41 in Salisbury boys loss

Published 3:47 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Post Sports

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury’s boys basketball team lost at 4A Northwest Guilford 70-58 on Wednesday.

Cameron Stout had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (2-2).

Jayden “Juke” Harris had 19 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

The non-conference loss should be a good learning experience and eventually an RPI booster for the Hornets.

Connor Ballou made five 3-pointers for the Vikings (2-0) and scored 17 points. Drew Watkins had 11 points and nine rebounds.

More information on the game is expected today.

