High school basketball: Stout, Harris combine for 41 in Salisbury boys loss
Published 3:47 am Thursday, December 2, 2021
Staff report
GREENSBORO — Salisbury’s boys basketball team lost at 4A Northwest Guilford 70-58 on Wednesday.
Cameron Stout had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (2-2).
Jayden “Juke” Harris had 19 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
The non-conference loss should be a good learning experience and eventually an RPI booster for the Hornets.
Connor Ballou made five 3-pointers for the Vikings (2-0) and scored 17 points. Drew Watkins had 11 points and nine rebounds.
More information on the game is expected today.