High school basketball: North girls end drought against county opponents

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls basketball team won easily on Wednesday, romping at home against East Rowan 56-17.

The blowout victory had some historical significance for the Cavaliers. The program had lost 21 straight against Rowan opponents.

It was North’s first victory against a county foe since North beat Salisbury in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament on Feb. 18, 2016.

It was North’s first triumph against East Rowan since the Christmas tournament championship game of 2013.

North no doubt would have won some county games last season, but it didn’t get to play any Rowan teams due to COVID.

Sophomore Bailee Goodlett scored a career-best 22 points for North. She had six steals and three assists.

Senior Hannah Wilkerson had 15 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Wilkerson bumped her career scoring total to 1,142 points and is tied for sixth in program history with late 1980s standout Lola Jones.

Brittany Ellis had 10 points and five rebounds. Chloee Stoner had six points and five rebounds.

Madie Honeycutt led East with six points.

North (2-1) will try to make it two county wins in a row tonight at South Rowan (2-2).

EAST SCORING — Honeycutt 6, Miller 4, Waddell 4, Collins 2, Kluttz 1.

NORTH SCORING — Ba. Goodlett 22, Wilkerson 15, Ellis 10, Stoner 6, Stockton 2, Lynch 2.