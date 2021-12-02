High school basketball: North boys improve to 3-0

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys basketball team is 3-0, while East Rowan is 0-3.

But there wasn’t a huge difference between them in Wednesday’s non-conference game in the North gym.

The Cavaliers won 51-44.

“A battle right to the end,” East head coach Andrew Porter said.

East has lost three competitive games.

East played without its top shooter. Dylan Valley missed the game after suffering a scratched cornea in Tuesday’s game at Central Davidson. The good news is it appears to be a short-term injury. He is expected to play Friday when West Davidson visits the Mustangs.

North took a 14-9 lead after a quarter. Derrick Hanson got the Cavaliers started. He had eight points quickly.

In the second quarter, Quashawn Carpenter hit three 3-pointers, and North moved ahead 31-18 at halftime.

“We played very well early,” North head coach Jason Causby said.

The Mustangs made a run at the start of the second half. Kilighia “Kee” Ellis sparked the comeback with two 3-pointers.

“We seemed a step slow all night,” Causby said. “Our defensive rotations are not where they need to be yet, and we settled for too many jumpers and shot the ball poorly.”

East got within 39-34 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers were able to hold on.

“The good news is we did get the stops we needed to secure the win,” Causby said. “The next step in our progression is going to be playing a complete game.”

Carpenter led North with 18 points. Hanson had 17. Amari McArthur scored eight.

Daniel Overcash scored a career-high 13 for East. Ellis had 11. Teyatcha “Tee” Harris and Gavin Clement scored eight each.

North plays at South Rowan tonight.

East 9 9 16 10 — 44

North 14 17 8 12 — 51

EAST SCORING — Overcash 13, Ellis 11, Clement 8, Harris 8, Dale 2, Sprinkle 1, Wembolua 1.

NORTH SCORING — Carpenter 18, Hanson 17, McArthur 8, Alexander 4, Whitney 2, Pharrell 2.