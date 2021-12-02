High school basketball: Carson girls hang on for second win

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Everyone knew Catawba signee Mary Spry would bounce back from Tuesday’s six-point outing against Salisbury.

And she did.

Spry scored a career-high 24 on Wednesday as Carson held off West Cabarrus 50-44 in the Carson gym.

Spry got 14 points at the foul line.

Carson (2-1) had West Cabarrus buried 30-16 at halftime, but the Wolverines (0-2) nearly clawed all the way back.

“We had a really ugly fourth quarter,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said. “We had to pull it out.”

Hannah Isley scored 10 for the Cougars.

Makayla Johnson, a senior softball star who is making a basketball comeback, helped out with nine, and Camden Corley scored six.

Sophomore Tyler Collins had 21 points, five assists and four steals for West Cabarrus.

Carson is home against Statesville on Friday. The Greyhounds haven’t played yet.