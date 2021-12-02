College basketball: Indians break through

Staff report

SALISBURY — Making 26 free throws will cure a lot of problems.

Catawba’s men’s basketball team used the foul line to beat Coker 74-69 on Wednesday at Goodman Gym.

It was the first South Atlantic Conference victory for Catawba (2-5, 1-4). Coker fell to 1-6 and 1-3 in the league.

Trevion Lamar made 10 of those free throws, on 13 attempts, and led Catawba with 19 points.

Ben Bowen went 8-for-8 from the stripe and scored 14.

Caleb Robinson also scored 14.

Catawba shot just 37.5 percent from the field, but led all the way.

The Indians had a low-turnover night and survived 6-for-29 shooting on 3-pointers.

Coker 31 38 — 69

Catawba 34 40 — 74

CATAWBA SCORING — Lamar 19, Bowen 14, C. Robinson 14, K. Robinson 9, Kowalski 8, Gerald 5, Washington 3, Tinsley 2.