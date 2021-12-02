Blotter: Dec. 2

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported a burglary Tuesday in the 400 block of Webb Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a domestic assault Tuesday ni the 400 block of Hannah Ferry Road.

• Thyatira Presbyterian Church on Tuesday reported a burglary resulting in an estimated loss of $1,496 in the 200 block of White Road in Salisbury.

• A student on Tuesday was assault by another student in gym class at Southeast Middle School, 1570 Peeler Road.

• A man reported an assault Tuesday in the 600 block of Timber Trail in Gold Hill.

• Littering was reported Wednesday in the 6900 block of Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported Wednesday he sold an Xbox to someone named Dan at Bostian Heights Grocery, 2910 N.C. 152. Payment occurred via Paypal, but the buyer said he never received the Xbox and the man who reported the incident didn’t receive his money.

• A woman overdosed Wednesday in the 1000 block of St. Paul’s Church Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported Wednesday that he was struck with a glass table in the 1500 block of Brison Road in Woodleaf.

• Jessica Danielle Jones, 30, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of heroin in the 100 block of South Enochville Avenue in Enochville.

• Sydney Gayle Shultz-walker, 25, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Soloman Marquel McCall, 27, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of Cone Drive in Woodleaf.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported a larceny Wednesday in the 1000 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported the theft of a catalytic converter Wednesday in the 200 block of West Fisher Street in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.