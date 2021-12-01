Man jailed for foot chase, abandoning stolen car

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Josh Bergeron

Jordan Saunders Prusia

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old man was jailed Tuesday for allegedly running from police after abandoning a stolen vehicle.

Jordan Saunders Prusia of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. His charges are tied to a car that was abandoned in the 500 block of Rowan Mill Road.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said a person reported a car pulled into his or her driveway. Prusia got out of the vehicle and interacted with the home’s resident, who gave police a description and direction of travel when the person walked away, Crews said.

A police officer spotted Prusia near Cottage Street and chased after him on foot for a short distance before making an arrest.

Prusia remained in jail Wednesday under a $40,000 bond.

More News

Police find getaway car from armed robbery at Webb Road Flea Market

Enochville woman charged with kidnapping man during house fire

High school basketball: Mustangs run out of gas in opener

High school baskeball: Ellis scores 16, but Mustangs fall on road

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...