High school basketball: South girls lose at Reagan

Staff report

PFAFFTOWN — Only three South Rowan girls scored in a 68-32 loss at Reagan.

Both teams are Raiders, but that’s all they had in common, at least on Tuesday.

4A Reagan (3-1) led by 20 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run.

South (2-2) got 12 points each from Bethany Rymer and Mackenzie Chabala. Eden Childers scored eight.

“Not our best,” South coach Alex Allen said. “This should have been and could have been closer than it was, but we got flustered.”

North Rowan (1-1) visits South Rowan on Thursday. North wiped out Albemarle on Monday.

“Hopefully, we got all the hiccups out tonight,” Allen said.

S. Rowan 8 7 6 11 — 32

Reagan 23 12 19 14 — 68

SOUTH SCORING — Rymer 12, Chabala 12, Childers 8.

A road trip to 4A Reagan was expected to be a major challenge for South Rowan’s inexperienced boys basketball team — and that proved to be the case.

South made 30 turnovers and lost 80-28.

Richard Gould scored 13 for South (0-4).

It was the season opener for Reagan, which is playing six games in 11 days.

Caleb Ellison scored 14 for Reagan. Fourteen Reagan players scored.

Reagan led 35-15 at halftime and put up 55 points in the second half.

South is home on Thursday against North Rowan.

South 9 6 7 6 — 28

Reagan 20 15 33 22 — 80

SOUTH SCORING — Gould 13, Holloman 4, McGuire 3, Jones 3, Pozyck 3, Young 2.