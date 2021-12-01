High school basketball: Salisbury boys roll over Carson

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Deep and fast, Salisbury’s boys basketball team rolled to 71-48 non-conference win at Carson at Tuesday.

The Hornets (2-1) have a plethora of talented guards and got 19 points each from senior Cameron Stout and sophomore Jayden” Juke” Harris.

Stout is averaging 21 points per game, while Harris is averaging 21.3 in the early going.

The Hornets established leads of more than 20 points in the first half over the Cougars (0-2) and took a 58-32 lead to the fourth quarter.

Bryce Dalton, a freshman who appears certain to stick with the varsity, scored 11 points. Sophomore Mike Geter matched his career-high with 11.

Jay Howard scored a career-high 18 for Carson, mostly from long range. Emory Taylor scored 16, while Cameron Burleyson had 10.

Carson is home against West Cabarrus tonight, while Salisbury goes to Northwest Guilford.

SALISBURY SCORING (71) — Stout 19, Harris 19, Dalton 11, Geter 11, Hall 4, Freeman 2, Antosek 2, Brown 2, Walker 2, W. Webb 1.

CARSON SCORING (48) — Howard 18, Taylor 16, Burleyson 10, Collins 2, Guida 1, McBride 1.