High school basketball: Mustangs run out of gas in opener

Published 1:04 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021

East’s Madie Honeycutt. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

LEXINGTON — East Rowan’s girls were the last team in the county to get the season started.

The Mustangs are 0-1 after a fast start, but a slow finish at Central Davidson.

The Spartans (2-0) controlled the second half and won 61-35.

East’s best quarter was the first one. The Mustangs led 14-8.

Central caught up at 20-all at halftime.

Central outscored East 20-10 in the third quarter and by 21-5 in the fourth.

“Tied at half and still close in the third, but the fourth quarter was a bit of a struggle,” said East’s Bri Evans, a former Catawba star who was making her varsity head-coaching debut.

On the bright side, 10 different Mustangs scored.

Sophomore Hannah Waddell led with seven points, while senior Madie Honeycutt had six.

East plays at North Rowan (1-1) tonight.

 

E. Rowan           14      6     10   5    — 35

C. Davidson      8      12     20  21   — 61

EAST SCORING — Waddell 7, Honeycutt 6, Miller 5, Cook 5, Misenheimer 3, Whicker 3, Collins 2, Boardley 2, Kluttz 1, Plott 1.

 

 

 

 

