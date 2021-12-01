High school basketball: Mustangs run out of gas in opener

Staff report

LEXINGTON — East Rowan’s girls were the last team in the county to get the season started.

The Mustangs are 0-1 after a fast start, but a slow finish at Central Davidson.

The Spartans (2-0) controlled the second half and won 61-35.

East’s best quarter was the first one. The Mustangs led 14-8.

Central caught up at 20-all at halftime.

Central outscored East 20-10 in the third quarter and by 21-5 in the fourth.

“Tied at half and still close in the third, but the fourth quarter was a bit of a struggle,” said East’s Bri Evans, a former Catawba star who was making her varsity head-coaching debut.

On the bright side, 10 different Mustangs scored.

Sophomore Hannah Waddell led with seven points, while senior Madie Honeycutt had six.

East plays at North Rowan (1-1) tonight.

E. Rowan 14 6 10 5 — 35

C. Davidson 8 12 20 21 — 61

EAST SCORING — Waddell 7, Honeycutt 6, Miller 5, Cook 5, Misenheimer 3, Whicker 3, Collins 2, Boardley 2, Kluttz 1, Plott 1.