High school baskeball: Ellis scores 16, but Mustangs fall on road

Published 12:46 am Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Post Sports

East coach Andrew Porter Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

LEXINGTON — It was a tough Tuesday night for East Rowan’s boys basketball team.

A 57-48 non-conference loss at Central Davidson can be shrugged off pretty quickly, but an eye injury suffered by sharpshooting guard Dylan Valley, is more concerning.

Valley was taken to a hospital emergency room after being injured in the first quarter. There should be an update on his condition later today.

The bright spot for East was a career game by guard Kilighia “Kee” Ellis, who scored 16 points.

Gavin Clement scored a career-best 10.

Teyatcha “Tee” Harris, who had 31 in the 85-80 opening-night loss to Mount Pleasant, was held to eight points.

East is right back at it tonight at North Rowan (2-0) and is home Friday against West Davidson.

EAST SCORING — Ellis 16, Clement 10, T. Harris 8, Wembolua 4, Valley 2, Dale 2, Sprinkle 2, Ovecash 2.

 

 

 

 

South is home on Thursday against North Rowan.

South           9      6     7     6    — 28

Reagan       20   15   33   22   —  80

SOUTH SCORING — Gould 13, Holloman 4, McGuire 3, Jones 3, Pozyck 3, Young 2.

 

