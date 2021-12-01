College basketball roundup: NC Central knocks off South Carolina Upstate 67-65

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Eric Boone tossed in 20 points and hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the game to send North Carolina Central to a 67-65 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 16 points for the Eagles (3-5), who snapped a five-game skid on the road. Asanti Price added 10 points.

Bryson Mozone had 12 points for the Spartans (2-5). Josh Aldrich added 11 points.

UNC Asheville 65, The Citadel 58: LJ Thorpe had 16 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville defeated The Citadel 65-58 on Wednesday night. Tajion Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (4-3). Jamon Battle added 10 points. Trent Stephney had seven assists.

Hayden Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for The Citadel (4-3). Stephen Clark added 10 points and four blocks. Brent Davis had 10 points and six rebounds.

Western Carolina 102, Warren Wilson 47: Marvin Price had 17 points off the bench to lead Western Carolina in the romp over Warren Wilson in Cullowhee. Madison Monroe had 13 points for Western Carolina (4-4). Cam Bacote and Marcus Banks each had 12 points. Jerry Daye had 22 points for the Owls.

