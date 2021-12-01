Blotter: Police find shell casings after shots fired call

Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Josh Bergeron

SALISBURY — Police found several 9mm shell casings Tuesday night after a report of shots fired on Lafayette Street.

Police reports state the shots were fired between 9:51 p.m. and 9:56 p.m. There were no injuries or property damage, Salisbury Police said.

No one has been charged in connection with the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports: 

• A man on Tuesday overdosed on heroin in the 300 block of Bendix Drive.

• A burglary was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of North Jackson Street at Jackson Street Flats.

• Fraud was reported Tuesday in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Lloyd Street.

• A man punched his father and made threats to kill his father and sister in the 200 block of Henderlite Street.

• Turoqua Correll, 42, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering a building.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported a larceny resulting in a total estimated loss of $2,601 from the 1800 block of U.S. 29 in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a fraud resulting in a total estimated loss of $4,000.

• A woman on Friday reported a theft resulting in a total estimated loss of $785 in the 1100 block of Peeler Road.

• A woman on Friday reported an assault near the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 in China Grove.

• Salisbury Christian Fellowship on Friday reported damage to the church’s well in the 100 block of Miller Chapel Road.

• A man on Saturday reported a burglary resulting in an estimated loss of $1,500 in the 100 block of Beverly Lane in China Grove.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 800 block of Hendricks Road in Salisbury.

• Suspected narcotics were found on the side of the road Saturday in the 3900 block of Deal Road in the Mooresville area.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Saturday in the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported a stolen gun Saturday in the 1000 block of Hastings Court in China Grove.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 300 block of Windsor Wood Trail in Rockwell.

• Guns were stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 100 block of Potneck Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a break-in in the 2700 block of Sherrill’s Ford Road in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $1,095.

• A man on Sunday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Happy Trails Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported an assault Sunday in the 200 block of Phillips Hollow road in Mooresville.

• A man overdosed Sunday in the 2400 block of Seventh Street in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny Sunday in the 900 block of Yost Road in Salisbury.

• Kassie Michelle Blackwell, 32, was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Wesley Daniel Page, 23, was charged Friday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Christopher Dale Austin, 35, was charged Friday with assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 100 block of Jodie Court in Mooresville.

• Lucas O’Neal Sartain, 40, was charged Saturday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of YMCA Drive in Kannapolis.

