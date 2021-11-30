Salisbury Police seek public’s help locating missing man

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is asking for assistance in locating James Nathaniel Taylor, a 56-year-old man who was reported missing on Nov. 9.

Lt. Justin Crews said Taylor is well-known among police officers and is frequently seen around town by officers. Crews said officers haven’t seen Taylor lately. Taylor’s also guardian called to officially report him missing.

Taylor isn’t wanted in connection with a criminal case.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location please contact Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545.