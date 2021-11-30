Photo Gallery: Livingstone College gets started on football stadium renovations

Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Carl Blankenship

Livingstone College welcomed Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier for a ground breaking ceremony for the college’s new stadium on Tuesday.

The upgrades to the stadium, including a new turf field, track, video board and other amenities, is being made possible by Lanier’s HBCU Fields of Dreams Program. The ceremony featured speakers and prayers before ground-breaking event.

More News

Salisbury Police seek public’s help locating missing man

Local, state burn bans implemented as dry weather conditions persist

Blotter: Nov. 30

High school basketball: South boys lose to Storm

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...