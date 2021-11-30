Photo Gallery: Livingstone College gets started on football stadium renovations
Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Livingstone College welcomed Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier for a ground breaking ceremony for the college’s new stadium on Tuesday.
The upgrades to the stadium, including a new turf field, track, video board and other amenities, is being made possible by Lanier’s HBCU Fields of Dreams Program. The ceremony featured speakers and prayers before ground-breaking event.