High school basketball: South boys slip to 0-4

Staff report

PFAFFTOWN — A road trip to 4A Reagan was expected to be a major challenge for South Rowan’s inexperienced boys basketball team — and that proved to be the case.

South made 30 turnovers and lost 80-28.

Richard Gould scored 13 for South (0-4).

It was the season opener for Reagan, which is playing six games in 11 days.

Caleb Ellison scored 14 for Reagan. Fourteen Reagan players scored.

Reagan led 35-15 at halftime and put up 55 points in the second half.

South is home on Thursday against North Rowan.

South 9 6 7 6 — 28

Reagan 20 15 33 22 — 80

SOUTH SCORING — Gould 13, Holloman 4, McGuire 3, Jones 3, Pozyck 3, Young 2.