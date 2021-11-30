High school basketball: South boys slip to 0-4
Published 11:56 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Staff report
PFAFFTOWN — A road trip to 4A Reagan was expected to be a major challenge for South Rowan’s inexperienced boys basketball team — and that proved to be the case.
South made 30 turnovers and lost 80-28.
Richard Gould scored 13 for South (0-4).
It was the season opener for Reagan, which is playing six games in 11 days.
Caleb Ellison scored 14 for Reagan. Fourteen Reagan players scored.
Reagan led 35-15 at halftime and put up 55 points in the second half.
South is home on Thursday against North Rowan.
South 9 6 7 6 — 28
Reagan 20 15 33 22 — 80
SOUTH SCORING — Gould 13, Holloman 4, McGuire 3, Jones 3, Pozyck 3, Young 2.