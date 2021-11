Staff report

LANDIS — Will Kelly, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, made six 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Stuart Cramer to a 77-38 win over South Rowan’s boys on Monday.

Kelly shot 13-for-22 from the field.

The Storm improved to 2-0, while the Raiders fell to 0-3.

South information will be added when available.

South plays at Reagan tonight.