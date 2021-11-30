High school basketball: Cavaliers win with depth

Staff report

ALBEMARLE — Senior standouts Quashawn Carpenter and Derrick Hanson were limited by foul trouble, but North Rowan’s boys basketball team didn’t miss a beat.

North put six in double figures on the road and raced past Albemarle 88-68 in Monday’s non-conference action.

“With Carpenter and Hanson limited by three fouls each in the first half, we needed a lot of guys to come through,” North head coach Jason Causby said. “Amir Alexander, Amari McArthur and Naejone Whitney really played well. Our depth and our balance definitely was the difference.”

Alexander, a sophomore, scored a career-best 19 points. He had 10 in the fourth quarter.

Whitney, who jumped on the radar this summer for the Cavaliers, scored 15.

McArthur got North started, as he had nine of his 13 in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer.

Hanson and Carpenter managed 11 apiece, while Darell Carpenter added 10.

North hadn’t put six men in double figures on the same night since a 116-44 blowout of South Davidson in 2013. Michael Connor scored 23 to lead that wipeout.

North (2-0) led only 37-33 at the break, but put up 51 points in the second half (30 in the fourth quarter) to pull away.

The Cavaliers made only three 3-pointers, but got 62 points on 2s.

North was solid from the foul line, going 17-for-24 for 71 percent.

“The free throws were a huge improvement from our first game,” Causby said. “Proud of that.”

Omare Price scored 22 to lead Albemarle (0-3). Ty Rankin had 14, while Jabari Brooks had 12.

North will have a busy week, taking on East Rowan Wednesday and South Rowan Thursday.

•••

North’s jayvees won 80-43 against Albemarle. Jericho Charleston scored 27, while Dyzarious Carpenter had 20 to lead the Cavaliers.

N. Rowan 20 17 21 30 — 88

Albemarle 15 18 16 19 — 68

NORTH SCORING — Alexander 19, Whitney 15, McArthur 13, Q. Carpenter 11, Hanson 11, D. Carpenter 10, Morrow 3, Stinson 3, O’Kelly 2, Maxwell 1.