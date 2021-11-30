High school basketball: Cavaliers win with depth

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Post Sports

 

North’s Amari McArthur. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

ALBEMARLE — Senior standouts Quashawn Carpenter and Derrick Hanson were limited by foul trouble, but North Rowan’s boys basketball team didn’t miss a beat.

North put six in double figures on the road and raced past Albemarle 88-68 in Monday’s non-conference action.

“With Carpenter and Hanson limited by three fouls each in the first half, we needed a lot of guys to come through,” North head coach Jason Causby said. “Amir Alexander, Amari McArthur and Naejone Whitney really played well. Our depth and our balance definitely was the difference.”

Alexander, a sophomore, scored a career-best 19 points. He had 10 in the fourth quarter.

Whitney, who jumped on the radar this summer for the Cavaliers, scored 15.

McArthur got North started, as he had nine of his 13 in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer.

Hanson and Carpenter managed 11 apiece, while Darell Carpenter added 10.

North hadn’t put six men in double figures on the same night since a 116-44 blowout of South Davidson in 2013. Michael Connor scored 23 to lead that wipeout.

North (2-0) led only 37-33 at the break, but put up 51 points in the second half (30 in the fourth quarter) to pull away.

The Cavaliers made only three 3-pointers, but got 62 points on 2s.

North was solid from the foul line, going 17-for-24 for 71 percent.

“The free throws were a huge improvement from our first game,” Causby said. “Proud of that.”

Omare Price scored 22 to lead Albemarle (0-3). Ty Rankin had 14, while Jabari Brooks had 12.

North will have a busy week, taking on East Rowan Wednesday and South Rowan Thursday.

•••

North’s jayvees won 80-43 against Albemarle. Jericho Charleston scored 27, while Dyzarious Carpenter had 20 to lead the Cavaliers.

 

N. Rowan    20    17   21   30  — 88

Albemarle   15    18   16   19   — 68

NORTH SCORING — Alexander 19, Whitney 15, McArthur 13, Q. Carpenter 11, Hanson 11, D. Carpenter 10, Morrow 3, Stinson 3, O’Kelly 2, Maxwell 1.

 

 

More News

High school basketball: South boys lose to Storm

City staff say Salisbury’s $800 historic landmark fee likely to be changed following concerns

Sharon Randall: Brother dreams of speed

High school basketball: West boys in rebuilding mode

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...