High school basketball: Wilkerson leads North romp

ALBEMARLE — Hannah Wilkerson scored 28 points as North Rowan’s girls romped 67-29 at Albemarle on Monday.

Wilkerson, who has a career high of 34. made a commitment to Columbia International over the weekend.

Wilkerson added six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Cavaliers (1-1), who bounced back from an opening-night loss to Carson.

Bailee Goodlett hd 20 points to equal her career high. The sophomore had six steals and four assists. Brittany Ellis had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Chloee Stoner grabbed eight rebounds. Kimya Lynch had five rebounds.

Dasia Elder returned from an ACL injury to give North more depth.

The Bulldogs are 1-2.

NORTH SCORING — Wilkerson 28, Ba. Goodlett 20, Ellis 10, Stoner 4, Lynch 3, Bl. Goodlett 2.