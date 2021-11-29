High school basketball: Wilkerson leads North romp

Published 11:02 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Post Sports

North’s Hannah Wilkerson. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

ALBEMARLE — Hannah Wilkerson scored 28 points as North Rowan’s girls romped 67-29 at Albemarle on Monday.

Wilkerson, who has a career high of 34. made a commitment to Columbia International over the weekend.

Wilkerson added six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Cavaliers (1-1), who bounced back from an opening-night loss to Carson.

Bailee Goodlett hd 20 points to equal her career high. The sophomore had six steals and four assists. Brittany Ellis had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Chloee Stoner grabbed eight rebounds. Kimya Lynch had five rebounds.

Dasia Elder returned from an ACL injury to give  North more depth.

The Bulldogs are 1-2.

NORTH SCORING — Wilkerson 28, Ba. Goodlett 20, Ellis 10, Stoner 4, Lynch 3, Bl. Goodlett 2.

More News

High school basketball: South boys lose to Storm

High school basketball: Cavaliers win with depth

City staff say Salisbury’s $800 historic landmark fee likely to be changed following concerns

Sharon Randall: Brother dreams of speed

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which of the following elections on the 2022 primary ballot are you most interested in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...