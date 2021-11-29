High school basketball: South girls win at home

Published 9:17 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Post Sports

South Rowan’s Bethany Rymer. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

LANDIS —  Make it two in a row for the South Rowan girls basketball team.

The Raiders blew out the Stuart Cramer Storm (0-2) in the second quarter on Monday and rolled 60-35.

“We were able to get a lot of people in there for a lot of minutes, and that worked out well, with us playing again on Tuesday,” South head coach Alex Allen said.

South took the lead early and after outscoring the visitors from Belmont 26-4 in the second quarter, held a  42-10 halftime lead.

“We started stronger tonight,” Allen said. “We had good energy and we kept it going. We had some nice teamwork and some nice passing.”

Bethany Rymer led the Raiders (2-1) with 18 points. Mackenzie Chabala scored 12. Laurel Everett had a career-best eight.

South plays at 4A Reagan Tuesday.

Cramer     6     4    10  15 — 35

South      12   26   14    8  — 60

SOUTH SCORING — Rymer 18, Chabala 12, Everett 8, Bruce 6, Cherry 6, Dextraze 5, Atwell 5.

