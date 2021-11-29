First 2021 Christmas Happiness Fund donations bring total over $1,800

SALISBURY — Just a couple days in, the Post’s annual Christmas Happiness Fund donations have topped $1,825.

The fund is a continuation of a tradition that started 69 years ago with then-Salisbury Post editor Spencer Murphy asked readers to help local children receive something for Christmas. Since then, local donors have raised tens of thousands of dollars annually for the Salvation Army, which uses the money to issue gift cards to families to buy presents.

Donations are often given in memory or in honor of a close friend or family member. Last year, the program raised more than $42,500. This year, the Salvation Army expects to help about 430 families and possibly more than 1,000 children.

Recipients register in advance with the Salvation Army. The application process has already closed.

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

The latest donations are as follows:

• In memory of my “Little Darlin’” Betty Alexander by David Alexander, $250.

• In memory of our mother, Betty Alexander, by Michelle, Melanie, Melissa and Mollie, $250.

• In honor of Tom, Lauren, Colleen, Shawn and Hannah by Don Conner, $200.

• Salisbury Lions Club, $100.

• In honor of Macy, Grant, Spencer, Clayton, Branson and Brody by Charles and Gale Hellard, $200.

Daily total: $1,000.

Running total: $1,825.