Blotter: Students chased around with stun gun at West Rowan Middle

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says two students were referred to teen court after an incident involving a stun gun at West Rowan Middle School.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl last week brought the stun gun to campus to return it to a 12-year-old boy who gave it to her off of school grounds. Once on campus, one of the two chased other students around with the stun gun while powering it on.

No one was hurt in the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Nov. 22 reported his trailer was stolen Nov. 22 from the 300 block of Potneck Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Nov. 22 reported a burglary resulting in an estimated $9,709 loss in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Road in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Nov. 22 overdosed in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive in Salisbury.

• Tools with an estimated value of $19,320 were reported stolen Nov. 22 in the 2400 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

• A person in the 8100 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell called authorities after noticing serial number of a boat motor purchased on Facebook were ground off.

• Ellen Ann Swan, 56, was charged Nov. 22 with felony breaking and entering a building in the 100 block of Big Buck Drive in Richfield.

• Paul L. Ghiraldi, 36, was charged No. 22 with failing to notify authorities about a change of address as a registered sex offender.

• Charlotte Pina-Lovera, 31, was charged Nov. 22 with felony conspiracy in the 300 block of Pearl Street in Salisbury.

Crime reports were delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday. The Salisbury Police Department wasn’t able to provide reports on Monday.