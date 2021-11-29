Blotter: Granite Quarry man charged with felony break-in

SALISBURY — A Granite Quarry man faces felony charges for a break-in on Oct. 11.

Brandon Keith Moody, 39, of Granite Quarry, was charged with felony breaking and or entering, felony larceny after breaking and or entering and felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises on Saturday.

A warrant for Moody’s arrest lists the date of the offense for the breaking and entering charges on Oct. 11. He allegedly broke into a residence on Leewood Lane in Salisbury and stole a cell phone. A separate warrant for the drug charge, dated Saturday, says Moody was found in possession of methamphetamine.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Corey Nicholas Matthews, 24, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm on Friday. Matthews was allegedly found with a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen.

• Christopher Dale Austin, 25, of Moorseville, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury on Friday. Austin allegedly inflicted a laceration on the right side of the victim’s eye requiring stitches, resulting in “significant blood loss” according to the warrant for his arrest and swelling.

• Demmanuelle Tyyan Fincher, 25, of Linwood, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance and cited for fleeing to elude arrest on Saturday. Fincher was allegedly found in possession of MDMA and marijuana.

• Heather Nicole Jones, 29, of Boomer, was charged with felony larceny on Saturday. Jones allegedly stole $1646.05 worth of merchandise from Walmart, including health and beauty supplies, toys and clothes.

• Orville James Shepherd, 32, of Maiden, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and felony flee to elude arrest on Saturday. Orville was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and heroine.