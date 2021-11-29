Ask Us: How do I receive a replacement COVID-19 vaccine card?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

People who’ve lost their COVID-19 vaccine cards can receive a proof of their status for verification with an employer or a booster shot.

The method of getting that proof depends on who provided the vaccination.

Thousands of local residents received their vaccine at drive-thru clinics hosted by the Rowan County Health Department. The department’s director, Alyssa Harris, recommended people call the county’s COVID-19 line at 980-432-1800. Health Department workers can walk people through the steps to access their vaccination information.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also maintains a vaccine portal online at covid-vaccine-portal.ncdhhs.gov. It can provide information from vaccines received at a doctor’s office, independent pharmacy, health department and community events if an email was provided when the vaccination was received.

People who provided their email on paperwork for a COVID-19 vaccination should select “forgot username.” Then, use the username sent in an automated email when clicking on the “forgot password” link. After logging in, look for a button on the right side of the page that says “Generate Your COVID-19 Vaccine Information.” The PDF generated can be saved onto a device or printed.

People can also contact NCDHHS at 888-675-4567 to obtain vaccine information.

Novant Health has routinely provided vaccinations at the J.F. Hurley YMCA on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. The company says it can access records and issue a replacement card if people received a vaccine from a Novant Health provider, including when people need to receive a booster shot. People can visit the vaccination site at 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays to obtain a replacement.

Novant Health’s MyChart website — novantmychart.org — also provides a downloadable PDF with vaccination information. After logging in on a laptop or desktop computer, click on the “Menu” link and look for COVID-19 under the “My Record” header. Click on it. On the new webpage, a green button titled “download/export” provides patients with the ability to download their information.

The state’s portal also contains information for people who received a vaccine from Novant Health at the J.F. Hurley YMCA in Salisbury.

People who received a vaccine from chain pharmacies such as CVS or chain supermarkets such as Food Lion or Walmart should turn to the the store or company for information. The companies have their own websites or apps and require separate log-in information.

“The state does not have information about vaccinations from these providers,” NCDHHS says.

Similarly, the state says it doesn’t have vaccination information for people who received their shots at a military base, from the Department of Defense, from a Department of Veterans Affairs Facility such as the Salisbury VA, a tribal or urban Indian health facility, Cherokee Health Systems and Indian Health Service.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says the My HealtheVet website can provide proof of vaccinations. For more information, visit myhealth.va.gov.

What’s being built on Klumac Road?

A reader also asked about what’s being built in the 700 block of Klumac Road, next to Mike’s Transmission and the Stars and Bars Tavern.

Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said final plans haven’t been submitted for the site, but it’s supposed to be an 8,000-square-f0ot warehouse. Barringer said the developer has only graded the site and needs to submit a plan before finishing construction.