Toi Degree column: Getting started on Christmas shopping

By Toi Degree

N.C. Cooperative Extension

We have gotten through Thanksgiving, so onward to Christmas and Christmas shopping. This year is not the year to wait to get gifts because if you wait too long to buy the hot gift, you could be out of luck. Experts have forecasted a range of supply chain issues could affect the price and availability of popular products, making it harder to get presents on time. Keep reading to find out more about the predicted issues this holiday season. Also, I will give you a handful of gift options that are sure to make it by the big day.

The events of the last two years have taken a major toll on the retail industry. There have been many resulting issues like worker shortages and transportation delays; they will affect how quickly you’ll be able to get a range of products, from toilet paper to tech. Major retails are taking measures to try and speed up the process with the demand not slowing down. There is an anticipated 7% increase in sales and additional consumer price increases on gifts this year. It is also expected that hot toys like L.O.L Surprise! Dolls and Lego kits will be among the first gifts to sell out.

That’s why the sooner you can start shopping, the better if you don’t want to deal with all the potential issues and delays. Instead of buying a physical gift that might not make it in time, consider getting an e-gift card that someone can use once the items on their wishlist come back in stock or a fun experience that they’ll remember for years to come.

Gifts that will arrive on time

Amazon gift card — If you don’t know what to get someone, an Amazon gift card is the perfect option. The retail site has everything so whether they’re a techie or an avid reader, they’re bound to find something they love.

MasterClass subscription — This is for that person that is looking for a new adventure. Whether they want to try their hand at baking bread or start a new creative pursuit, they can learn how from the best of the best on MasterClass. When you gift them an annual membership, which starts at $180, they’ll have access to virtual lessons hosted by experts across multiple fields such as Simone Biles, Tan France, Alicia Keys, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

ClassPass gift card — For the fitness buff who is always trying out new workouts, the ClassPass gift card is the perfect gift. Just select their city and the amount you want to put on the card, and they’ll be able to use it to try out classes at some of the most popular studios and gyms in their area.

Airbnb gift card — For the travel lover so that they can finally take that much-needed escape they’ve been talking about. For those who aren’t ready to go on vacation quite yet, they can book one of the company’s online experiences that range from cooking classes to virtual concerts.

All the gift options mentioned are great and personal, thus making the gift even more enjoyable. Whatever route you choose to take in your gift-giving this year, remember that the best gift is those that are heartfelt.

Toi N. Degree is associate family and consumer education agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970 or toi_degree@ncsu.edu.