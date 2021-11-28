Letter: Thanks for printing misinformed, too

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 28, 2021

By Post Letters

When I read a letter Thursday in the Post (“Who is the real racist?”),  I had a good laugh.

If you think there is no racism in Rowan County or this country, you must not read much, hear much or understand what is going on in this country or the world for that matter.

In regards to the snide comment about the current president, if you think anything would be different with Trump in the White House, you are mistaken. Thank you to the Post for printing all sides, even the misinformed.

— Neil Nurisso

Salisbur

More News

Spike in overdoses brings new challenge for Rowan County team

Local man, East Rowan grad who suffered multiple concussions was outlier for brain researchers

Filing for 2022 election in Rowan County begins next month. Here’s who has declared a run for office.

NC Transportation Museum praises $10 million included in state budget for facility in state budget

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan on getting a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...