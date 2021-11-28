Letter: Thanks for printing misinformed, too

When I read a letter Thursday in the Post (“Who is the real racist?”), I had a good laugh.

If you think there is no racism in Rowan County or this country, you must not read much, hear much or understand what is going on in this country or the world for that matter.

In regards to the snide comment about the current president, if you think anything would be different with Trump in the White House, you are mistaken. Thank you to the Post for printing all sides, even the misinformed.

— Neil Nurisso

Salisbur