High school volleyball: All-Rowan County

The Post designated the number of players from each team. Coaches made the picks. All-Rowan County North Rowan Chloee Stoner – Led North in service points, aces and assists Daphne Robinson — Led Cavaliers in kills

Salisbury

Brooke Cunningham — Led Hornets in blocks, second in kills

Ashley Yang — Had 495 assists, second on team in digs

East Rowan

Leah Hinceman — Led county with 322 kills, second on team in digs

Anasty Faavesi — Second on team in kills, led team with 45 aces

Riley Hill — Led Mustangs in digs

Carson

Gianna Patella — Led Cougars in kills and blocks

Allie Burns — Led team with 446 digs

Grace Goldstein — Senior was solid across the board

Elly Davis — Had 500 assists, led team in aces, second in digs

South Rowan Payton Black — Led county with 611 digs Cameron Black — Led South in kills, second on team in digs Leah Rymer — Had 466 assists and helped in every category Avery Welch — Led Raiders in blocks, second in kills

West Rowan

Kelcie Love — Led Falcons with 304 kills, had 57 blocks

Noe Gaeta — Led county with 923 assists, plus 235 digs

Ashlee Ennis — Led West in aces, second in digs, 195 kills

Brooke Kennerly — Led Falcons in digs with 382

Emma Clarke — Led West with 85 blocks, had 206 kills

Coach of the Year — Jan Dowling, West (27-3, 14-0 SPC)