High school volleyball: All-Rowan County

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 28, 2021

By Mike London

The Post designated the number of players from each team. Coaches made the picks.
All-Rowan County
North Rowan
Chloee Stoner – Led North in service points, aces and assists
Daphne Robinson — Led Cavaliers in kills
Salisbury
Brooke Cunningham — Led Hornets in blocks, second in kills
Ashley Yang — Had 495 assists, second on team in digs
East Rowan
Leah Hinceman — Led county with 322 kills, second on team in digs
Anasty Faavesi — Second on team in kills, led team with 45 aces
Riley Hill — Led Mustangs in digs
Carson
Gianna Patella — Led Cougars in kills and blocks
Allie Burns — Led team with 446 digs
Grace Goldstein — Senior was solid across the board
Elly Davis — Had 500 assists, led team in aces, second in digs
South Rowan
Payton Black — Led county with 611 digs
Cameron Black — Led South in kills, second on team in digs
Leah Rymer — Had 466 assists and helped in every category
Avery Welch — Led Raiders in blocks, second in kills
West Rowan
Kelcie Love — Led Falcons with 304 kills, had 57 blocks
Noe Gaeta — Led county with 923 assists, plus 235 digs
Ashlee Ennis — Led West in aces, second in digs, 195 kills
Brooke Kennerly — Led Falcons in digs with 382
Emma Clarke — Led West with 85 blocks, had 206 kills
Coach of the Year — Jan Dowling, West (27-3, 14-0 SPC)

