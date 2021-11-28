Filing for 2022 election in Rowan County begins next month. Here’s who has declared a run for office.

SALISBURY — Though filing for the 2022 election begins next month, some candidates have formally organized campaign committees and announced their bids for elected office.

Filing for the 2022 election will begin Dec. 6 at noon and end on Dec. 17 at noon.

The primary election is March 8, with the general election in November 2022. The following is a list of candidates who have formally organized their campaign committees with the Rowan County Board of Elections. Some local candidates must file with the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Rowan County sheriff:

• Travis Allen

• Simon Brown

• Mike Caskey

• Tommie Cato

• Thomas Eller

• Greg Hannold

• Carlton Killian

• Randall Livengood

• Brad Potts

Brown and Killian are the only two candidates who are registered as Democrats. The rest are Republicans.

Rowan County Board of Commissioners (three seats):

• Michael Julian

• Angie Spillman

The three seats up for grabs are currently held by Chairman Greg Edds, Vice Chair Jim Greene and Commissioner Judy Klusman. Greene and Klusman have told the Post they’re planning to run for re-election, but Edds said in July he was still undecided about another run. All three incumbents and the two challengers are Republicans.

Clerk of court:

• Rebecca Saleeby

• Richard “Todd” Wyrick

Jeff Barger has held the position of clerk of court for more than 20 years, but is not expected to seek re-election.

District attorney:

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, who’s served for more than a decade, has declared she will seek re-election, with a challenge from former Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler, an attorney at Davis and Davis Law Firm. This election requires filing with the State Board of Elections.

NC House District 83:

Grayson Haff, a Republican from China Grove, previously declared a run for North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District before the state’s new maps were adopted from the redistricting process. He’s now declared a run for District 83, a new district with an open seat that will represent the southwestern portion of Rowan County and the northwestern corner of Cabarrus County.

Rev. Brad Jenkins, outgoing chair of the Rowan County Republican Party, has also declared a run for District 83. Jenkins considered a run for the district in 2020, but he ultimately wasn’t on the ballot.

Grant Campbell, a Republican, Army veteran and physician from Cabarrus County, says he’ll seek election to District 83 as well.

North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District:

Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican who represented part of Rowan County until the 2020 election, is hoping to represent Rowan again in 2022 with redrawn district maps. He’s seeking re-election to Congress. Democrat Scott Huffman is a challenger. Huffman unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Ted Budd in 2020 for the 13th Congressional district.

U.S. Senate:

Budd is seeking election to the U.S. Senate following the retirement of Rep. Richard Burr, another Republican. Along with Budd in the already stacked Republican primary is former Gov. Pat McCrory, former Congressman Mark Walker, Army veteran Marjorie Eastman and other candidates. Two of the top Democratic candidates include former State Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley and state Sen. Jeff Jackson.

Since the North Carolina General Assembly passed new maps using 2020 Census data, some Senate candidates have declared a run in other congressional districts, including former North Carolina Sen. Erica Smith, a Democrat, and Richard Watkins III, a Democrat.

District Court:

Four open seats for judges on the district court will be open in the 2022 election. Last week, Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown announced he wouldn’t seek re-election after more than two decades on the bench. Beth Dixon, Kevin Eddinger and James Randolph currently hold the other three seats up for grabs, and all are Republicans.

Other races in the 2022 election include House District 76 and 77, held by Republican Reps. Harry Warren and Julia Howard, respectively, and Senate District 33, a seat held by Sen. Carl Ford, a Republican. Other offices on the ballot include Superior Court Judge, Court of Appeals and the Kannapolis Board of Education for the Cabarrus Area 1 seat.

If we’ve missed a candidate who has declared a run, email us at news@salisburypost.com or contact reporter Natalie Anderson at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com.