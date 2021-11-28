Biz Roundup: Households can apply for energy assistance starting Wednesday

SALISBURY — Low-income households in Rowan County can apply for help covering the cost of heating homes starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

People 60 or older and those receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services can also apply. All other households can apply from Jan. 3 through March 31.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment to offset the cost of heating during cold-weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300 to $500.

To be eligible, a person must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

• Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

• Be responsible for their heating cost

Rowan County households can apply for energy assistance by:

• Going to E-Pass on the County website (www.rowancountync.gov/710) and pulling up the Energy application, print, fill out and mail or drop by the agency.

• Picking up paper applications in the lobby of the Rowan County Department of Social Services at 1813 E Innes Street, Salisbury NC 28146.

The office will be accepting applications from households with a person 60 or older or on disability from Dec. 1-31, except Dec. 23, 24, 27 and 31.

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce adds to office staff with hiring of Yalanda Edwards

SALISBURY —

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has bolstered its office staff with the hiring of Yalanda Edwards as its new office manager. A Rowan County native, Edwards comes to the organization with more than 20 years of office management and accounting experience. She officially started in the position in September.

“The Chamber is honored to have Yalanda Edwards join our staff. She is an asset to the organization and is doing a wonderful job,” Chamber President Elaine Spalding said in a news release.

Edwards is a graduate of Salisbury High School and has a master’s in business administration from Strayer University with a concentration in human resource management. She joins the Chamber staff of four with Member Services Director Erica Church, Administrative Assistant Tina Jamison-Cowan and Spalding.

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with over 800 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, community development, professional development, leadership training, discounts to members and networking events.

For more information on the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce contact 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

Rowan Chamber will host Bishop Tim Smith at December Power in Partnership

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will host Bishop Tim Smith during its December Power in Partnership breakfast on Dec. 16 at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks.

Smith is a bishop at the North Carolina Lutheran Synod. He is a graduate of Salisbury High School and a Morehead Scholar at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His father was superintendent of Salisbury City Schools and his mom was a teacher. Smith played junior varsity basketball under Coach Roy Williams and was musical director of the Clef Hangers at UNC Chapel Hill, graduating in 1982. He then attended Gettysburg Seminary, including a semester in Washington, D.C. at Catholic University and an internship at The American Church in Berlin, and graduated in 1986.

Smith received a divinity in ministry degree from Drew University in 1992 and served three parishes – St. Paul-Startown (Newton, North Carolina), Grace (Boone, North Carolina), and Redeemer (Atlanta) – before becoming bishop. He is married to Wendy Weisner Smith, and they have three grown children and four young grandchildren.

The Power in Partnership is open to the public. For non-chamber members, the cost is $25; for chamber members the cost is $15. The reservation deadline is Dec. 14 by noon.

The remaining schedule for Power in Partnerships:

• Jan. 16 – 2022 Economic Outlook; Sponsor: Rowan EDC

• Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast; Sponsor: Piedmont Natural Gas

• March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank

• April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

• May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

Contact the Chamber for information at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com