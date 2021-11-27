High school basketball: West boys drop opener

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA – West Rowan’s boys basketball team has only two returning players from last season’s team that won a conference championship.

The Falcons will be tall, but young, and some growing pains are expected early.

West lost 62-43 to Mooresville in its opening game.

It was 25-22 at halftime, but Mooresville pulled away in the third quarter.

Will Givens, a junior guard moving up from the jayvees, scored 11 to lead the Falcons. Levon Jacobs, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, scored 10.

KJ Shaw led the Blue Devils with 21 points.

Mooresville 15 10 19 18 — 62

West Rowan 12 10 10 11 — 43

WEST SCORING — Givens 11, Jacobs 10, Connolly 7, Cowan 6, Holmes 4, Norman 3, Noble 2.