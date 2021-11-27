High school basketball: Salisbury boys split 2 in High Point

Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021

By Post Sports

Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

HIGH POINT — Salisbury’s boys basketball team lost 72-65 to Uwharrie Charter on Friday,  but bounced back to beat Asheboro 77-60 on Saturday afternoon in the Headliners Challenge hosted by Wesleyan Christian.

The Hornets scored 52 in the second half against the Comets (1-2).

Coach Bryan Withers’ Hornets are expected to be strong with high-scoring Cam Stout leading the returners and with the addition of sophomore Jayden “Juke” Harris, a very good varsity player at West Rowan as a freshman.

Stout and Harris were the leaders for the Hornets over the weekend.

Harris made five 3-pointers and scored 25 in the loss to Uwharrie Charter. Stout scored 21. Ashton Troutman, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 26 for Uwharrie Charter (4-1).

In the win against Asheboro, Stout scored 23 points. Harris scored 20, including 12-for-13 at the foul line. Jalen Chunn went 6-for-6 on free throws and scored 11.

 

Salisbury     21    16   11   17   — 65

Uwharrie    17    19   14   22   — 72

SALISBURY SCORING — Harris 25, Stout 21, Geter 7, Riley 5, D. Walker 3, Chunn 2, Dalton 2.

 

Salisbury    15    10    22    30   — 77

Asheboro    13   14    15    18   — 60

SALISBURY SCORING — Stout 23, Harris 20, Chunn 11, Geter 6, Riley 6, Dalton 4, Woodruff 3, Brown 2, Antosek 2.

 

 

 

 

 

