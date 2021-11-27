High school basketball: Salisbury boys split 2 in High Point

Staff report

HIGH POINT — Salisbury’s boys basketball team lost 72-65 to Uwharrie Charter on Friday, but bounced back to beat Asheboro 77-60 on Saturday afternoon in the Headliners Challenge hosted by Wesleyan Christian.

The Hornets scored 52 in the second half against the Comets (1-2).

Coach Bryan Withers’ Hornets are expected to be strong with high-scoring Cam Stout leading the returners and with the addition of sophomore Jayden “Juke” Harris, a very good varsity player at West Rowan as a freshman.

Stout and Harris were the leaders for the Hornets over the weekend.

Harris made five 3-pointers and scored 25 in the loss to Uwharrie Charter. Stout scored 21. Ashton Troutman, a 6-foot-7 junior, scored 26 for Uwharrie Charter (4-1).

In the win against Asheboro, Stout scored 23 points. Harris scored 20, including 12-for-13 at the foul line. Jalen Chunn went 6-for-6 on free throws and scored 11.

Salisbury 21 16 11 17 — 65

Uwharrie 17 19 14 22 — 72

SALISBURY SCORING — Harris 25, Stout 21, Geter 7, Riley 5, D. Walker 3, Chunn 2, Dalton 2.

Salisbury 15 10 22 30 — 77

Asheboro 13 14 15 18 — 60

SALISBURY SCORING — Stout 23, Harris 20, Chunn 11, Geter 6, Riley 6, Dalton 4, Woodruff 3, Brown 2, Antosek 2.