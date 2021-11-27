College basketball: Lions get rare win at Goodman Gym

Published 9:32 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021

By Post Sports

Catawba head coach Rob Perron. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — When it rains, it pours.

Mars Hill never trailed in taking an 89-75 South Atlantic Conference win  over Catawba on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

The Lions (3-3, 3-1) won for the just the fifth time in 23 trips to Salisbury.

Catawba (1-5, 0-4) missed 23 of its first 28 shots, including 10 3-point attempts, and dug a deep hole.

The Lions led by 22 points with 10:36 remaining.

Catawba cut the gap to 10 with 2:07 left, but the Lions made late free throws.

Catawba finished with 35-percent shooting.

Caleb Robinson led Catawba with 23 points. Ray Kowalski scored 19, all in the second half. Trevion Lamar had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kadyn Dawkins scored 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the  Lions.

Catawba hosts Coker on Wednesday at Goodman Gym at 7:30 p.m.

Mars Hill    32   57  — 89

Catawba    21   54  — 75

CATAWBA SCORING — C. Robinson 23, Kowalski 19, Lamar 12, K. Robinson 5, Washington 5, Tinsley 5, Bowen 4, Gerald 2.

