College basketball: Catawba women romp

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team stayed unbeaten and Mars Hill stayed winless at Goodman Gym on Saturday.

The Indians won 87-60. They started sluggishly in the South Atlantic Conference game and led 17-16 after a quarter, but they blew out the Lions with a 31-point second quarter.

Catawba (6-0, 4-0) made 12 3-pointers, with nine coming from reserves. Catawba forced 27 turnovers, creamed the visitors on the boards and had a 21-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Lyrik Thorne scored 21 points. Jada Davie made four 3-pointers off the bench and scored 12.

Eleven Indians scored. Thorne and Janiya Downs had five assists each.

Zanah Boyd led Mars Hill (0-6, 0-4) with 16 points.

Mars Hill 16 12 15 17 — 60

Catawba 17 31 26 13 — 87

CATAWBA SCORING — Thorne 21, Davie 12, DeShazo 9, Wampler 9, Downs 8, McIntosh 8, Phillips 8, Stanback 4, Roberts 4, Ford 2, Foskey 2.