Blotter: Salisbury man, woman charged with defrauding victim out of hundreds of dollars

SALISBURY — A man and woman were charged on Thanksgiving with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding a victim out of hundreds of dollars back in September.

Rocky D. Brady, 33, and Kristan Dawn Leonard, both of Salisbury, were arrested Thursday and charged with five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Arrest reports show five felony counts of defrauding the same victim and attempts to purchase goods from Lowe’s and Door Dash, with most purchases exceeding $200. All of those incidents occurred in September.

Brady was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a bond of $10,000, while Leonard was booked on a $1,500 bond.

In other arrests and charges:

• Michael Bricen Corriher, 26, of Salisbury was charged Thursday with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault on a female. An arrest report states Corriher choked a female victim, slammed her head against a wall, punched her in the eye, restrained her wrists and threatened to kill her and the police if she sought help.

• Mark Andrew Moody, 37, of Salisbury was charged Thursday with misdemeanor communicating threats and assault on a female after allegedly punching a woman in the face causing swelling in the right eye and threatening to kill her.

• Haley A. Mackes, 26, of Kannapolis was charged Thursday with misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly punching a man in the face.

• Stephen Douglas Shaw, 61, of Landis was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly grabbing a man around the neck.

• Cayce Michelle Kirk, 34, of Rockwell was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly striking a man in the face with a closed fist with part of a key that scratched the man’s face.

• Thomas Allen Alewine Jr., 43, of Rockwell was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly grabbing a woman’s wrists and holding her on a couch.

• Adrian Raquan Baxter of Kannapolis was charged Thursday with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Kassie Michelle Blackwell, 32, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury after allegedly assaulting someone with a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

• Danny Ray Ketner, 54, of Salisbury was charged Thursday with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.