High school basketball: Salisbury girls win low-scoring opener

Staff report

HIGH POINT — Salisbury’s girls won their opening basketball game 35-28 against North Surry on Friday afternoon in the Headliners Challenge hosted by Wesleyan Christian.

Salisbury led 19-10 at halftime against the Greyhounds (1-1).

North Surry was patient, making several passes on every possession, and the Hornets shot a low percentage.

“Awful shooting day,” Salisbury head coach Lakai Brice said. “We missed a lot of layups.”

The Hornets also survived some free-throw struggles in the low-scoring contest.

Kyla Bryant played with a sprained wrist. Haley Dalton is out with a concussion.

Jamecia Huntley scored 10 points and was named game MVP.

Rachel McCullough scored nine. Bryant scored eight. Jaleiah Gibson had 6.

“We didn’t play our best, but we still came out with the win,” Brice said. “I’m excited that we won.”

Salisbury plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Apex Friendship, a strong 4A with Stanford recruit Indya Nivar.

Salisbury 8 11 2 14 — 35

N. Surry 2 8 5 13 — 28

SALISBURY SCORING — Huntley 10, McCullough 9, Bryant 8, Gibson 6, Morgan 2.