Clyde: Thankful for things grandma didn’t have
Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 25, 2021
By Clyde
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Here are a list of things that grandma didn’t have:
• Windex and paper towels
• hot running water
• electricity
• stormwater fees
• automatic transmissions
• telemarketers
• political activists
• gay rights
• City Park
• broccoli
• Tupperware
• more than two pairs of shoes
• a driver’s license
• pizza
• Bitcoin
• Popeil’s magic anything
• high octane
• NPR or the NRA
• mail order dog food
• air conditioning
• bubble baths
• spas
• botox
• birth control
• weed killer
• plastic totes
• weed eaters
• chain saws
• Bob Ross
• bug spray
• bow-tie macaroni
• spray paint
• Yostie’s cheese straws
• pooper scoopers
• squeegees
• cremation
• oasis
• Round-up
• Saran Wrap
• boutiques
• flea markets
• rap music
• burglar alarms
• zip codes
• credit cards
• drones
• bird feeders
• tater tots
• apple uglies
• Cheerwine slushies
• the W.I.C. Program
• acrylic
• instant grits
• polyester
• 10-digit phone numbers
• Rolexes
• Lamborghinis
• books on tape
• Zip-loc plastic bags
• yogurt
• New guinea impatiens
• online newspapers
• frisbees
• silly putty
• paper clips
• lemon zesters
• solar yard lights
• pacifiers
• neon colors
• motion detector
• climate change
• MRIs
• wealth disparity
• futons
• sushi
• trampolines
• gummy bears
• Band-aids
• twist ties
• magic markers
• velcro
• cubic zirconium
• complete pancake mix
• double Whoppers
• soap operas
• Levolor blinds
• M&Ms
• electric blankets
• high-heel shoes
• interstate highways
• lace on underwear
• income tax
• YouTube or Facebook
• genetic mutations
• artificial intelligence devices
Clyde is an artist who lives in Salisbury.