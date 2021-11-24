High school basketball: Good start for West girls

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team turned in a strong defensive effort and opened with a 49-27 win against Mooresville on Tuesday.

Sophomores Lauren Arnold and De’Mya Phifer scored 12 each to lead the Falcons in the non-conference game.

Arnold made three buckets in the first quarter as West took a 15-8 lead.

Phifer made four free throws and Makaylah Tenor connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter as the Falcons pushed their lead to 28-14 at halftime.

West held the Blue Devils to single digits in every quarter to prevent any thoughts of a comeback.

Tenor hit three 3-pointers for her nine points. Emma Clarke made a 3-pointer and scored seven. Mya Edwards helped the Falcons finish with five points in the fourth quarter.

Seriah Davis score 14 to lead Mooresville.

•••

KC Shaw had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Mooresville to a 61-44 win in the varsity boys game.

Mooresville 8 6 6 7 — 27

West 15 13 10 11 — 49

MOORESVILLE (27) — Davis 14, Callejas 6, Lane 4, Goins 2, Piper 1.

WEST (49) — Arnold 12, Phifer 12, Tenor 9, Clarke 7, Edwards 5, Durham 2, Cuthbertson 2.