College women’s basketball: Indians edge Lincoln Memorial to remain unbeaten

Staff report

HARROGATE, Tenn. — On paper, it didn’t look like it would be a close game for Catawba’s undefeated women’s basketball, but that 265-mile trip to Lincoln Memorial can take something out of you.

Lincoln Memorial shot 53 percent, while Catawba shot 32 percent. Catawba pulled out a 60-57 decision on Tuesday to get to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the South Atlantic Conference.

Lincoln Memorial fought hard at Turner Arena, but fell to 1-4 and 0-3 in the league.

Taisha DeShazo hit two free throws with five seconds left for a three-point lead, and the Catawba defense did not allow LMU to get off a final shot.

The Railsplitters had hit two free throws with seven seconds remaining to get within 58-57 after the Indians had missed two free throws.

DeShazo finished with 13 points. Shemya Stanback had another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and handed out five assists.

Former South Rowan star Janiya Downs scored 12 points.

Catawba started slowly and trailed 19-11 after a quarter. The Indians ralled to trail 28-27 at the break.

Stanback hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with 1:47 remaining, and Catawba followed with baskets by Downs and DeShazo to go on top 57-53 with 39 ticks left.

Catawba had the edge in the turnover and rebounding battles. Catawba had 17 offensive rebounds.

Catawba is back home at Goodman Gym on Saturday. Mars Hill visits at 2 p.m.

Catawba 11 16 17 16 — 60

LMU 19 9 14 15 — 57

CATAWBA SCORING — DeShazo 13, Stanback 13, Downs 12, Davie 9, McIntosh 5, Ford 4, Foskey 2, Wampler 2.