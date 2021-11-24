College basketball roundup: Bacot scores 22 as Heels top UNC-Asheville

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night.

Bacot was 8 of 14 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. R.J. Davis added 12 points for North Carolina (4-2), which shot 49% from the floor and made 7 of 14 from long range. Leaky Black added nine points with 11 of North Carolina’s 51 rebounds.

Jamon Battle scored a career-high 19 points, on 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, for UNC-Asheville (2-3).

North Carolina took the lead for good four minutes into the game and led by as many as 20 in the first half while building a 37-24 halftime lead. A 14-8 surge by the Bulldogs pulled them to 45-38 with 12:38 remaining but they didn’t any get closer.

The Tar Heels rebounded from consecutive losses to ranked Purdue and Tennessee that knocked them out of the AP Top 25 poll. Bacot scored a combined 18 points in the two losses.

The Tar Heels are 9-0 against the Bulldogs, including 7-0 in Chapel Hill.

Virginia 58, Providence 40

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Gardner hit 8 of his 9 shots from the field and all five of his free throw attempts to score 21 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead Virginia to victory over previously unbeaten Providence in the championship game of the Roman Legends Classic.

The Cavaliers (4-2) have won seven of their last eight November tournaments.

Virginia held a 30-15 lead at intermission and led 40-23 with 15:20 left after Kihei Clark hit a 3-pointer. Providence answered with a 13-2 run sparked by eight straight points from Noah Horchler. Brycen Goodine’s 3 with 10:50 left pulled the Friars within six points, 42-36, but they would managed just four points the rest of the way.

Armaan Franklin added 14 points for Virginia. Clark added 10 points and dished five assists.

Horchler scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards to lead Providence (5-1).

Appalachian State 57, Akron 45

ESTERO, Fla. — Michael Almonacy registered 18 points and six rebounds as Appalachian State beat Akron 57-45 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for Appalachian State (3-3). Adrian Delph added 11 points and six rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Zips (2-3).

Drexel 67, Charlotte 55

NASSAU, Bahamas — Camren Wynter scored 20 points and James Butler had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Drexel defeated Charlotte. Xavier Bell added 11 points for Drexel (3-2). Jahmir Young had 20 for the 49ers (3-2).

NC Central 110, W. Wilson 32

DURHAM — Alex Caldwell had 15 points to lead six North Carolina Central players in double figures as the Eagles easily defeated Warren Wilson.

Randy Miller Jr. and Dontavius King added 14 points apiece for the Eagles. Kris Monroe and Cameron Butler chipped in 11 points each.

Caldwell made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Monroe also had eight rebounds.

Demarco Jackson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls. Adonis King added 10 points.