2021 ‘Tis the Season Parade lineup

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Josh Bergeron

The following is the parade line-up list for the 2021 ‘Tis the Season Holiday Spectacular parade:

• Spencer/Salisbury Police Escort

• Spencer Fire Truck

• Rowan Veterans Honor Guard

• Banner

• Cross Creek Pipes and Drums (Salisbury only)

• Presenting Sponsor: Food Lion

• Grand marshal float

• 8. Brown Antique Company: Calliope

• Rowan County Sheriff’s Department: Kevin Auten

• The Sponsor’s Float: Dustin Chapman

• NRSH JROTC

• NRSH Cheerleaders

• NRSH Marching Band

• NRHS Homecoming King/Queen

• Salisbury Parks and Recreation

• Sir Purr

• Rowan County Board of Commissioners

• Cathy Griffin Realty

• Younique Stars Dance Team North

• City of Salisbury City Council

• Salisbury Fire Department

• Davis and Davis Law

• SHS JROTC

• SHS Marching Hornets

• SHS Cheerleaders

• SHS Homecoming King/Queen

• Triple Threat Professional Float

• SHS Honeybees

• Triple Threat dancers

• NC State Veterans Home

• Brandy Cook

• Judge Tim Gould

• Center Stage Dance Co.

• Town of Spencer

• North Rowan area schools

• Catawba College Dancers 

• Catawba College Spirit Band Y

• Catawba College float

• Coats on a Float

• Novant Health

• Quality Education Academy

• New Sarum Box Truck

• The Pedal Factory

• New Sarum: Professional Float: Shelter Guardians

• Town of East Spencer 

• JC Price American Legion

• Wallace & Graham Cares: Moonglows

• Chinese dragon

• Roger Dogs

• Lantern Realty

• Freightliner

• Maze of Terror

• Prancing Pearls

• F&M Trolley

• Norvell Theater: Frozen

• North Hills Christian King/Queen

• North Hills Marching Band

• Food Lion sponsors:Rowan Helping Ministries

• Chick-Fil-A

• Monzon Carpentry

• Los Gavilanes Mariachi Band

• Rowan Little League

• Rowan Little League U12

• NC Transportation Museum

• Southern Style Cloggers

• Arey Unicycle Clowns

• Salisbury Pride

• Ed’s Dinosaurs Live

• Dimension Arts

• Tommie Cato

• Isenberg Elementary School

• Isenberg walkers

• Kannapolis Kannon Ballers Mascot

• Zeta Phi Beta Alpha Alpha Zeta 

• West Rowan ROTC

• West Rowan Marching Band

• Woodleaf Lanes

• Stallings Baptist Church

• Driven Customs

• The Oasis Band

• Partners in Learning

• To the Pointe Dance Company

• Rowan County Republican Party

• Lemly Automotive

• Great Clips

• USOA Miss NC 2022

• Travis Allen

• Griffin Guitars

• Sacred Heart trolley and walkers

• Brad Potts

• Trinity Oaks

• Granite Quarry 5th and 6th football team

• Kiddie Land Kindergarten

• A Bridge 4 Kids North

• His Table Church

• First Families sponsored by GSC Global

• Kimberly Mowbray

• Rowan County Democratic Party

• Salisbury Academy

• Walser Technology

• Salisbury Rare Legacy Steppers North

• Sports Clips

• Laura Hoben

• Knox Athletics

• East Rowan Homecoming King/Queen

• East Rowan Band

• East Rowan Cheerleaders

• Prevent Child Abuse Rowan

• Essie Academy

• Spotlight Dance

• Sapona Boy Scouts

• Innospec: Footprints in the Community

• Cal Myers and Katelyn Haid

• Oasis Highlanders

• Spencer Jaycees

• Salisbury Dance Company

• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health

• Chris Sease

• Lee Street theatre

• New Hope Baptist Church

• Compass Healthcare

•The Forum

• Country Club of Salisbury: Elvis

• Oasis Ragtops

• Pony Express

• Mount Hope Church

• Carson Homecoming King/Queen

• Carson Band

• Mr. and Mrs. Santa

About Josh Bergeron

Josh Bergeron is editor of the Salisbury Post. Email him at josh.bergeron@salisburypost.com.

