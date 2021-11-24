2021 ‘Tis the Season Parade lineup
Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021
The following is the parade line-up list for the 2021 ‘Tis the Season Holiday Spectacular parade:
• Spencer/Salisbury Police Escort
• Spencer Fire Truck
• Rowan Veterans Honor Guard
• Banner
• Cross Creek Pipes and Drums (Salisbury only)
• Presenting Sponsor: Food Lion
• Grand marshal float
• 8. Brown Antique Company: Calliope
• Rowan County Sheriff’s Department: Kevin Auten
• The Sponsor’s Float: Dustin Chapman
• NRSH JROTC
• NRSH Cheerleaders
• NRSH Marching Band
• NRHS Homecoming King/Queen
• Salisbury Parks and Recreation
• Sir Purr
• Rowan County Board of Commissioners
• Cathy Griffin Realty
• Younique Stars Dance Team North
• City of Salisbury City Council
• Salisbury Fire Department
• Davis and Davis Law
• SHS JROTC
• SHS Marching Hornets
• SHS Cheerleaders
• SHS Homecoming King/Queen
• Triple Threat Professional Float
• SHS Honeybees
• Triple Threat dancers
• NC State Veterans Home
• Brandy Cook
• Judge Tim Gould
• Center Stage Dance Co.
• Town of Spencer
• North Rowan area schools
• Catawba College Dancers
• Catawba College Spirit Band Y
• Catawba College float
• Coats on a Float
• Novant Health
• Quality Education Academy
• New Sarum Box Truck
• The Pedal Factory
• New Sarum: Professional Float: Shelter Guardians
• Town of East Spencer
• JC Price American Legion
• Wallace & Graham Cares: Moonglows
• Chinese dragon
• Roger Dogs
• Lantern Realty
• Freightliner
• Maze of Terror
• Prancing Pearls
• F&M Trolley
• Norvell Theater: Frozen
• North Hills Christian King/Queen
• North Hills Marching Band
• Food Lion sponsors:Rowan Helping Ministries
• Chick-Fil-A
• Monzon Carpentry
• Los Gavilanes Mariachi Band
• Rowan Little League
• Rowan Little League U12
• NC Transportation Museum
• Southern Style Cloggers
• Arey Unicycle Clowns
• Salisbury Pride
• Ed’s Dinosaurs Live
• Dimension Arts
• Tommie Cato
• Isenberg Elementary School
• Isenberg walkers
• Kannapolis Kannon Ballers Mascot
• Zeta Phi Beta Alpha Alpha Zeta
• West Rowan ROTC
• West Rowan Marching Band
• Woodleaf Lanes
• Stallings Baptist Church
• Driven Customs
• The Oasis Band
• Partners in Learning
• To the Pointe Dance Company
• Rowan County Republican Party
• Lemly Automotive
• Great Clips
• USOA Miss NC 2022
• Travis Allen
• Griffin Guitars
• Sacred Heart trolley and walkers
• Brad Potts
• Trinity Oaks
• Granite Quarry 5th and 6th football team
• Kiddie Land Kindergarten
• A Bridge 4 Kids North
• His Table Church
• First Families sponsored by GSC Global
• Kimberly Mowbray
• Rowan County Democratic Party
• Salisbury Academy
• Walser Technology
• Salisbury Rare Legacy Steppers North
• Sports Clips
• Laura Hoben
• Knox Athletics
• East Rowan Homecoming King/Queen
• East Rowan Band
• East Rowan Cheerleaders
• Prevent Child Abuse Rowan
• Essie Academy
• Spotlight Dance
• Sapona Boy Scouts
• Innospec: Footprints in the Community
• Cal Myers and Katelyn Haid
• Oasis Highlanders
• Spencer Jaycees
• Salisbury Dance Company
• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health
• Chris Sease
• Lee Street theatre
• New Hope Baptist Church
• Compass Healthcare
•The Forum
• Country Club of Salisbury: Elvis
• Oasis Ragtops
• Pony Express
• Mount Hope Church
• Carson Homecoming King/Queen
• Carson Band
• Mr. and Mrs. Santa