High school basketball: Young scores 32 in South’s opening loss

Staff report

WELCOME — An inexperienced South Rowan boys basketball debuted with a 91-65 loss at North Davidson at Pete Jones Gymnasium on Monday.

South has only two returning players, and Jacob Ritchie, one of the two veterans, will be out for a while.

“Definitely we were a little wide-eyed at the start of it,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “Most of our guys hadn’t played in front of that many fans.”

The bright spot for South was sophomore point guard Dalton Young, who scored 32 points, despite a deep thigh bruise.

“He’s elusive and slippery and he had quite a few three-point plays,” Blevins said. “It was a nice varsity debut for him.”

The one veteran who suited up for the Raiders, Marcus Holloman, had 18 points.

South was down 44-30 at halftime. North Davidson had a turnover-fueled run in the third quarter and broke it open.

“No. 5 (Life Yim) for them was a really tough matchup for us,” Blevins said. “He’s big and athletic and super-strong. We couldn’t play him man-to-man, so zone was our only option.”

Yim scored 23 to lead the Black Knights. Sam Odum score 14, while Justin Mabe had 13.

“It was a tall task for us,” Blevins said. “That’s a very good team, but our guys stayed positive and fought to the end.”

South plays at Pine Lake Prep on Wednesday.

S. Rowan 11 19 15 20 — 65

N. Davidson 20 24 29 18 — 91

SOUTH SCORING — Young 32, Holloman 18, Pozyck 5, Gould 4, Bradshaw 4, Jones 2, Rucker 1.