High school basketball: Young scores 32 in South’s opening loss

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Post Sports

South Rowan’s Marcus Holloman fires a jumper. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

WELCOME — An inexperienced South Rowan boys basketball debuted with a 91-65 loss at North Davidson at Pete Jones Gymnasium on Monday.

South has only two returning players, and Jacob Ritchie, one of the two veterans, will be out for a while.

“Definitely we were a little wide-eyed at the start of it,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “Most of our guys hadn’t played in front of that many fans.”

The bright spot for South was sophomore point guard Dalton Young, who scored 32 points, despite a deep thigh bruise.

“He’s elusive and slippery and he had quite a few three-point plays,” Blevins said. “It was a nice varsity debut for him.”

The one veteran who suited up for the Raiders, Marcus Holloman, had 18 points.

South was down 44-30 at halftime. North Davidson had a turnover-fueled run in the third quarter and broke it open.

“No. 5 (Life Yim) for them was a really tough matchup for us,” Blevins said. “He’s big and athletic and super-strong. We couldn’t play him man-to-man, so zone was our only option.”

Yim scored 23 to lead the Black Knights. Sam Odum score 14, while Justin Mabe had 13.

“It was a tall task for us,” Blevins said. “That’s a very good team, but our guys stayed positive and fought to the end.”

South plays at Pine Lake Prep on Wednesday.

 

S. Rowan           11    19   15    20   — 65

N. Davidson     20   24   29   18    — 91

SOUTH SCORING — Young 32, Holloman 18, Pozyck 5, Gould 4, Bradshaw 4, Jones 2, Rucker 1.

 

 

 

 

More News

Former Salisbury councilman Kenny Hardin joins effort to fix East Spencer Post Office problems

With COVID-19 steady in NC, rising elsewhere, school mask policies vary

Catawba task force tapped as 2021 international equity and sustainability finalist

Follow safety tips to prevent Thanksgiving fires

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan on getting a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...