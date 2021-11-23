High school basketball: East boys can’t hold off Tigers

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Mount Pleasant used a big fourth quarter to beat East Rowan’s boys basketball team 85-80 on Tuesday.

East hadn’t scored 80 in a game since the 2008-09 season when the Mustangs beat North Iredell 94-54.

East shot 8-for-14 from the 3-point line.

“It was a game we had control of, but we had some mental mistakes in the last minute and a half,” East head coach Andrew Porter said. “We put them on the foul line too much and didn’t get enough stops.”

Teyatcha “Tee” Harris, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Virginia, had 31 points and 18 rebounds for the Mustangs. He shot 13-for-25 from the field.

Dylan Valley scored 16. Kilighia “Kee” Ellis scored 13. Jaden Sprinkle made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

East surged late in the first half to take a 41-31 lead and was still up 57-53 going to the fourth quarter.

But the Tigers scored 32 in the fourth quarter.

Jadon Carnes had 30 points for Mount Pleasant, while Brady Duke had 24.

“It’s a tough loss,” Porter said. “Both teams played very hard, and for the most part, we played very well.”

East is scheduled to play at Central Davidson next Tuesday.

•••

East’s varsity girls did not play.

East’s jayvee boys won.

Mt. Pleasant 13 18 22 32 — 85

East Rowan 15 26 15 24 — 80

EAST SCORING — Harris 31, Valley 16, Ellis 13, Sprinkle 6, Overcash 4, Hoesman 3, Dale 3, Clement 2, Wembolua 2.