High school basketball: Cavs top Cougars

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys basketball started hot and beat Carson 57-51 in Tuesday’s non-conference opener.

Amir Alexander and Quashawn Carpenter made two 3-pointers each as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-5 lead after a quarter.

The Cougars made seven free throws in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 26-21 at the break.

Derrick Hansen had nine of his 12 points in the third quarter, as North moved out to a 44-35 lead. Carpenter made another 3-pointer in the quarter.

North was only 5-for-12 on free throws in the fourth quarter, but George Maxwell went 3-for-4 and helped North finish off the win.

A number of North players were only a few days removed from the football field.

Carpenter led North with 16 points.

Tristen McBride scored six in the fourth quarter for the Cougars.

Emory Taylor, Carson’s leading returning scorer, was shut out in the first half but scored 11 in the second half.

Cameron Burleyson, who missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery, scored 10 for Carson.

Carson 5 16 14 16 — 51

North 14 12 18 13 — 57

CARSON (51) — Taylor 11, Burleyson 10, Howard 9, Beasley 6, McBride 6, Burris 5, Collins 4.

NORTH (57) — Q. Carpenter 16, Hansen 12, Alexander 8, Stinson 5, D. Carpenter 4, McArthur 4, Maxwell 3, O’Kelly 2, Whitney 2, Williams 1.