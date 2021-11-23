Blotter: Restaurant employee stopped before giving $6,000 in gift cards to caller

SALISBURY — Police say an employee at Culvers was stopped Sunday just before giving the numbers for thousands of dollars in gift cards to an unknown caller.

The restaurant in the 700 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard reported an employee received a phone call with instructions to take money from the store, purchase gift cards and provide the numbers to the callers. Sgt. Russ DeSantis said $6,012 was the total value of the gift cards.

“The worker did as instructed but was caught prior to providing the gift card numbers to the caller,” DeSantis said.

Other details about the incident weren’t immediately available, including whether the store was able to recoup any money lost.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Saturday reported a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of South Link Avenue.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen catalytic converter in the 100 block of East Innes Street.

• Knox Computer Business on Saturday reported someone broke into the shop and stole four laptops in the 500 block of Klumac Road.

• Salisbury Housing Authority on Sunday reported someone intentionally broke a person’s window in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• A woman overdosed Sunday in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Team Chevrolet on Sunday reported the theft of wheels for a Honda Accord and a shattered window on the vehicle. Three of the four wheels were recovered at the scene in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander boulevard.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a gun stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A fight was reported Friday at East Rowan High School in the 100 block of St. Luke’s Church Road in Salisbury.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods in Salisbury on Friday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $820.

• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 6100 block of East N.C. 152 in Rockwell.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 5200 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an assault Saturday in the 2900 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 100 block of Catawba Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported a break-in resulting in a total estimated loss of $14,551 in the 100 block of Poteat Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a break-in resulting in a total estimated loss of $3,050 in the 1500 block of Organ Church Road.

• A woman on Sunday was stabbed in the 5800 block of South Main Street.

• Edsel Amos Dixon, 43, was charged Friday with larceny by servants and other employees in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Ivan Walter Bowyer, 52, was charged Friday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Justin Dewayne Gallimore, 36, was charged Friday with felony burning personal property in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Crystal A. Gallimore, 34, was charged Friday with felony breaking or entering and possession of a schedule one controlled substance in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.