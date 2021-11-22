Woman arrested, accused of slamming child onto street

Published 12:44 am Monday, November 22, 2021

By Staff Report

Coney

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces child abuse charges for slamming a child onto the street.

Keoshia Dianna Coney, 30, of Salisbury was charged Friday with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer. Coney grabbed a child younger than 16 and slammed them on a roadway, according to the warrant for her arrest. Coney allegedly resisted arrest by refusing to put her hands behind her back and dropping her body to the ground to trap her hands under her chest.

Salisbury Police made the arrest while investigating a disturbance. Coney was issued a $2,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

