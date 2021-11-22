High school basketball: Hege, Black Knights top South girls

Staff report

WELCOME — South Rowan’s girls lost 71-33 to North Davidson in a season opener on Monday.

Wingate recruit Emily Hege scored 39 for the Black Knights. Lettie Michael had 18.

North Davidson began the game on a 16-0 run and led all the way.

North Davidson was in control 42-16 at halftime.

“Slow start,” South coach Alex Allen said. “They’ve built a very solid team and we just couldn’t get anything to fall early. The looks were there, but the shots didn’t fall.”

Madilyn Cherry scored nine to lead South.

Bethany Rymer and freshman Kynlee Dextraze had eight each. Mackenzie Chabala scored six.

“We had some first-game jitters, but we’ll shake that off and we’ll be improved in our next one,” Allen said.

That will come Wednesday when the Raiders take on Pine Lake Prep.

S. Rowan 6 10 11 6 — 33

N. Davidson 22 20 19 10 — 71

SOUTH SCORING — Cherry 9, Rymer 8, Dextraze 8, Chabala 6, Bruce 1, Everett 1.