Register now to take part in Rowan 4-H holiday bake-off

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rowan County 4-H is gearing up for the holidays! Usually, we host a 4-H Food Show, but with 4-H COVID protocols, we are changing our plans just a little. This year, we will host a 4-H holiday bake-off. This event is open to any Rowan County youths ages 5-18 (as of their birthday on Jan. 1, 2021).

To participate, youths must first pre-register. Then, if the child is not currently enrolled in 4-H, they must enroll in 4-H at v2.4honline.com (it is free to enroll and free to participate in this holiday bake-off). Participants will then bake their items at home on Dec. 12 and then drop them off at the Extension office on Monday, Dec. 13 from 8-10 a.m. Qualified judges will judge each of the entries.

Youths will compete in the following age divisions: Cloverbud (5-7), Junior (8-13) and Senior (14-18). Each participant’s holiday baked good must be entered into one of the following categories: cookies, cakes, other baked goods.

All participants will receive ribbons and a small prize. Youths in the Junior and Senior age divisions will be ranked and first place winners in each category will receive an additional prize.

All rules and guidelines for this event can be found at: https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/11/rowan-county-4-h-holiday-bake-off/.To register as a participant, go to go.ncsu.edu/2021rowan4hholidaybakeoff. All registrations are due no later than Friday, Dec. 10.

4-H offers youths many opportunities, several of which involve cooking. We have a 4-H cooking club that meets monthly and 4-H competitions like Project Record Books and Presentations that can be related to cooking, food and nutrition.

If you have questions about the 4-H holiday bake-off or if you are interested in learning more about 4-H opportunities for youth, contact Laura Allen, 4-H agent, at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Rowan County 4-H is the youth development component of Rowan County Cooperative Extension. Our office is located at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury. Visit us at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Laura Allen is an Extension agent with the Rowan County Extension.